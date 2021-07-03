Meet The Unbreakable Jodis in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

As we all know, there are no permanent friends or enemies in the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's episode, the most talked about bond between fevicol jodis in the house was broken. It's known that Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah and Shubha Poonja shared a great bond since the day of BBK8 resumed in the second innings. But in yesterday's task, they developed differences over something and got into an argument.

BBK viewers were shocked to see that there was a crack in in Prashanth and Chandrachud's friendship. On earlier occasions too even when they came close to having a disagreement, they never let it show. In fact the two would often be spotted hanging out together and discussing about other members of the house.

On the other hand, another pair that is often spotted together are contestants Nidhi and Shubha. They are also seen talking about housemates in the house. But now, it seems that the gossip booths in the Kannada Bigg Boss house have been closed. Netizens are giving their analysis of the situation saying that gossip centres of BBK house have been suspended for a few days due to internal issues. It is worth mentioning here

that earlier Chandrachud-Priyanka, Manju- Divya Suresh also had differences. And who can forget the Divya and Aravind jodi?

All said and done, Bigg Boss is known to have dramas, fights and unexpected twists. So BBK viewers are enjoying the full drama in the further episodes.

