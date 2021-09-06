Meet The Two Top Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the talk of the town ever since Star Maa aired the grand launch of the TV reality show. The show will continue to be in the news for the next three months, as the contestants in the house will likely create all the noises with their drama in the house. Bigg Boss addicts can't stop talking about the show.

Most of the viewers are talking about the contestants and as per social media buzz, they are not not really impressed with Star Maa's choice of contestants.

Netizens are ranting on social media saying why couldn't the makers rope in some top celebrities for the show. Also, it is being said that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 launch episode did not garner the expected TRPs. And also BBT viewers say that this is nothing like the previous seasons.

So, It's easy to guess who will be the top finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. They are none other than Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth. These two are known names and we are sure will figure among the two finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

There's also a chance for Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth to become the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, if one were to consider their popularity on social media. However, we all know that equations change in the Bigg Boss house at the drop of a hat and a lot will depend on how much a contestant can entertain the audience irrespective of the fan following they enjoy outside the house. Will the two use the populairty card to reach the finals? We have to wait and watch.