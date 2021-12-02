Meet The Two Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna's popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is always grabbing the headlines ever it went on air. The same thing us happening in the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

All credit goes to popular contestants like Shanmukh, Sunny, SRC, Siri, Maanas, and Priyanka for entertaining the viewers with their drama and spats in the house.

Just three weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Bigg Boss viewers are desperately waiting to know who will lift the trophy like a king.

We all will get our answers on the grand finale day. Let's wait till the date. Let's see who are the top two finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Any wild guesses? There's no brownie point for your correct answer. They are none other than Shanmukh and Sunny. These two conteatants are confirmed two finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as per the buzz.

Looking at their fan following and voting percentage whenever they are in nominations, they always manage to escape eviction. They sure won't walk out of the house without bagging rewards. Shannu and Sunny are working round the clock towards their goal.