Meet The Two Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is likely to get wrapped up by end of next month. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Kannada's popular contestants of season 8, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the favorite contestants of Colors Kannada. The duo has won millions of hearts through the show so much so that they even have joint fan pages created by 'Araviya' (Aravind and Divya) fans.

Araviya fans are extensively promoting the two contestants on social media. So it doesn't come as a surprise to find Aravind and Divya Uruduga often topping social media trends. On one hand, show buffs are betting big time, on who would make it to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

We don’t know who will make it to the top five, but we are pretty sure about contestants who will be top two finalists. They are none other than Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Going by their popularity and performance, the two will surely be in top five. They are confirmed contestants for the final round because BBK host Kichcha Sudeep and Colors Kannada always appreciated their open relationship in public.

On the day of second innings launch, Sudeep danced with Divya Uruduga even though there were several other contestants.

No wonder then that the show runners decided not to end the show after it was suspended. They sure wanted to announce the winner as Kannada Bigg Boss Kannada Seaosn 8 seems to be getting better TRPs than the previous seasons and Araviya fans say that is because of this cute pair.

If Colors Kannada fails to pick one of them as winner, Araviya fans will go to any length to troll the channel. Going by their popularity and performances, Aravind and Divya are the confirmed finalists for the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Let’s wait to see whether our predictions will come true or not.