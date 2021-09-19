Meet The Top Two Finalists Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

If there’s one show which has been grabbing the audience attention for a while now, It should be ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Thes semi final of the show is going to be held tonight at 9:30 PM.

There are six contenders in the house who are competing in the title race. We have shortlisted two finalists based on the public voting.

Any wild guesses who they could be? There’s no prize money for guessing.

If reports are to be believed, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are the top two finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

We have to wait till the grand finale of KKK11 to know who’s going to be the winner and runner-up from among these two finalists.

Readers, you tell us who do you think will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Let us know your votes in the comments section below.