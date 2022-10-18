Meet The Top Two Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

It has been only six weeks since the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air. While there is some buzz on social media, not many are keen on the reality show this season.

Currently, there are 16 contestants in the house. Only two contestants are making noise on social media. They are none other than singer Revanth and Geetu Royal, both of whom have emerged as the most popular contestants.

Viewers and Netizens are predicting that Revanth and Geetu Royal are confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. We shouldn't be shocked if one of them walks out with the trophy.

While it is too early to talk about the winner, speculations are only to be expected.

Meanwhile, Sudeepa and Rajasekhar are in line to get evicted from the show this week. So far, we don't know who is out. Watch this space for exciting updates about the elimination and other developments.