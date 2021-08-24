Meet The Top Two Celebrities On Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The countdown has begun for the start of most watched TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 and the makers are gearing up to air the show in just a few days from now. Yes. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set for a grand launch on September 5, 2021. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Boss Telugu Season 5 will be hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna.

We are damn sure, Nagarjuna is the perfect choice for hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Nagarjuna is witty, talented, enterprising and of course charming. The actor has it in him to keep the audience hooked to the screens and keep the audience under his grip.

Bigg Boss fans have been going ga ga over the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss Telugu house. We have already revealed the official confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The list includes names like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma Hero, VJ Sunny and Anne Master, who are said to be confirmed for the upcoming season.

The top celebrities from the list are Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, the final battle might take place between the two as the duo enjoys a considerable fan base in the Telugu states. Fans of these two contestants will surely ensure they are among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It's too early to talk about the final list. But looking at the contestants' list, it's easy to guess what will be the final outcome as the remaining contestants will likely be unfamiliar and new faces for the TV viewers. Let's wait and watch whether our predictions of there being a clash between Anchor Ravi or Shanmukh Jaswanth will come true.

