Meet The Top Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Based on Popularity

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers had an amazing weekend with surprise elimination. Host Nagarjuna and the contestants in the house entertained the viewers over the weekend. But, most of the viewers missed watching last night's episode due to India vs Pakistan T20 world cup match.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna roasted each and every contestant on their week's performance. If you also missed watching last night's episode, then you may also not be aware of who got eliminated from the house in the Sunday episode. Senior Artist Priya was evicted from the house. Now, contestants are all fired up for the next round of nomination process which happens tonight in the Bigg Boss house.

The task assigned to the contestants for this week's nomination process is interesting. But we have to wait and see who's going to get nominated for this week's elimination.

If you are waiting to know who are the top three finalists of this season. The buzz on social media suggests that Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth, and Sree Rama Chandra are likely to be the top three finalists. These names are based on latest voting trends as well as their popularity on social media. Let us know in the comments section below your pick of 3 Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants who will make it to the finals.

Will wait to hear from you. Stay tuned.