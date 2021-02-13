Meet Top Five Finalists Of Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss became a most-watched show in Indian television. The ultimate reason for the show to become successful is host Salman Khan and the contestants who come from various fields to participate in the show. The fourteenth season of the most popular reality show of Bigg Boss is coming closer to an end. If reports are to go anything by, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in danger zone for this week eviction. Speculations are doing the rounds that Devoleena Bhattacharjee could get evicted in a pre-final episode.

In a recent episode, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have won a ticket to finale. Looking at the current trend, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will be top-five finalists of this season. If you ask who will become winner, then, we predict Rubina or Rahul will walk out with winner trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Show organisers are likely to deduct 10 per cent from cash prize money owing to COVID-19. This time, Bigg Boss winner and runner up could get the same amount, asserts the sources. Before jumping to a conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from makers end. Keep watching this space for more updates.