Meet The Top Five Celebrities Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to begin next month. The upcoming season is going to be bigger and better with new celebrities, format etc. Of course host will make the show worth watching. It is worth mentioning here that Akkineni Nagarjuna will return as the host to the television world. The final list of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is yet to be released as the names will be finalised after they undergo COVID test following the completion of their quarantine period.

But we can't contain the excitement over the new season. Are you feeling the same too? Well, we have a list of confirmed contestants and we simply love the choice of contestants who will be locked inside the glass house this season. We know that our dear viewers are eager to know about them. Let's have a quick look at the names of shortlisted contestants who will be participants on Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu in Season 5.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Don't forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. who's your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5?

But before that, we have shortlisted five confirmed contestants from the list who we think will be among top five celebrities in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Here we go: