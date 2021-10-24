Meet The Top 3 Finalists of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is going well but also has been a bit predictable. Fans can guess the kind of twists the makers will come up with. Many have even said that they kind of know who the top contestants reaching the finals are going to be.

Since the beginning, the viewers have made guesses regarding the episodes and the show, and most of the time they have turned out to be correct. Looking at the current situation, they have made their guesses. According to the speculation, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are going to be the top 3.

The reason is that these three have been the headline makers ever since Bigg Boss 15 started. Tejasswi has acted in a Colors channel show, Swaragini, so she already has an upper hand because of that. But it is not about being a Colors person, she has been playing well. Her diplomatic approach has impressed the viewers.

It is the same with Karan Kundrra. He has been acting as the mediator and leader of the house. His silent way of playing the game has made him the top contender. But recently the way he choke slammed Pratik has not gone down too well with the BB15 fans.

Lastly, we have Pratik Sehajpal who makes headlines for one reason or another. He was able to make the game all about him in the first week. He is believed to be the top player as of now. In the coming weeks, this ranking may see a change but for now, these three are the top ones.