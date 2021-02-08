Meet Top 2 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 14

The current season of Bigg Boss 14 is all to end in a couple of days from now. If you are regularly following the show, then, you might know that there are seven contestants are locked up in the house. Reports are doing the rounds that the show will have a mid-week elimination. Not only that, Show organisers are also planning another elimination for the pre-finale episode.

As you all might be aware that, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya , Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are competing with each other to lift the trophy of this season. Netizens predict that Rubina and Rahul could be in the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 14. There are maximum chances for Rubina Dilaik or Rahul Vaidya to become winner of this season. It remains to be seen who will grab the winner title.

These are the two finalists of Bigg Boss Hindi. Here are a few fans reactions on Twitter:

I am surprised ke log #RahulVaidya and #RubinaDilaik jaise logo ke liye trend.. kar rhe hai... This season is so nalla that the top two. Contestants are piece of shit...#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — itachi Sidharth❤️ SidNaaz (@ItachiU31379546) February 7, 2021

Most popular #BiggBoss14 contestants:#RubinaDilaik maintained her top spot for 11th week in a row.#RahulVaidya skipped two spots to conquer the 2nd spot.

Rakhi& #AlyGoni dropped from their positions.#AbhinavShukla maintaing his 5th position for 3rd week in a row.#BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/V2SvS3IjQi — Ashria Faroooqui (@AshriaFaroooqui) February 7, 2021