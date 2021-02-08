Meet Top 2 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 14

Feb 08, 2021, 14:26 IST
The current season of Bigg Boss 14 is all to end in a couple of days from now.  If you are regularly following the show, then, you might know that there are seven contestants are locked up in the house. Reports are doing the rounds that the show will have a mid-week elimination. Not only that, Show organisers are also planning another elimination for the pre-finale episode.

As you all might be aware that, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya , Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are competing with each other to lift the trophy of this season. Netizens predict that Rubina and Rahul could be in the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 14. There are maximum chances for Rubina Dilaik or Rahul Vaidya to become winner of this season.  It remains to be seen who will grab the winner title.

These are the two finalists of Bigg Boss Hindi. Here are a few fans reactions on Twitter:

