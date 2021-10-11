Meet Top 2 Confirmed Finalists Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most-watched reality shows on television. It's been one week since Bigg Boss 15 went on air.

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss 15 is on in full swing. We have already seen a lot of drama, nasty fights and controversies in the very first week of Bigg Boss 15.

The show has just begun, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are among the contestants who are expected to generate interesting content for the viewers on the show. At times, it's easy to figure out which contestants will stay till the end of the show going by their body language and body language in the first few days.

Now, Bigg Boss viewers have already predicted the two finalists of Bigg Boss 15. If you are curious to know who they are, here you go.

The conteatants we are referring to are none other than Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. They are popular and strong contestants with a huge fan following outside the house. We are hugely surprised as to why Pratik Sehajpal who was Bigg Boss OTT finalist doesn't figure among the Bigg Boss 15 finalists list.

Bigg Boss viewers have predicted that Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra will surely be among the contestants who will make it to the finals in the current edition of the show. Will these contestants really be among Bigg Boss 15 finalists is yet to be seen.

