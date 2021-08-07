Meet The Three Weak Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale

After months of twists and turns, shocking evictions, and massive fights in the house of Bigg Boss Kannada. The show has finally reached the last stage. The much awaited Bigg Boss Kannada 8 grand finale is scheduled for this weekend. Bigg Boss Kannada lovers are betting on big time who deserves to lift the coveted trophy.

Currently, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth, and Vaishnavi Gowda are still locked inside of the house. There's a chance for Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada winning the trophy seems to be higher than the other five contestants of the season.

Both the contestants have managed to be in the news for since day one. They got to step out of the house because of the show was suspended but neither of them would step out of the show. Interestingly, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are also always at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss house.

If you are eagerly waiting to know the weak contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. It wouldn't be fair to say but the buzz on social media suggests that Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda and Prashanth are the weak contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada in the finale week.

Do you think Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda are the weakest contestants of this week. Please let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.