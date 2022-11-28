Meet Three Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has been receiving a lot of love and support from the show's buffs. The show became a hit among the audience because of previous contestants, namely, Divya Urudguga and Rakesh Adiga.

The grand finale of the 9th season of the show will be held by end of December. People are betting big-time on who would win the ongoing season's title. We don't know who is going to win the show. But we are sure who will compete in the final race.

The confirmed three finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, and Divya Uruduga.

Who do you think will win the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

