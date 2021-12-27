Meet The Third Confirmed Contestant for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 was wrapped up a week ago and people can't wait for a new season. In any new season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the show organisers make a list of celebrities, shortlist them and approach the contestants who are popular on the small screen or social media.

For the first time, the show organisers are all set to launch the show in a new format. No brownie points for guessing because we already told you about Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

The show makers are busy finalising the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT which is all set to premiere on Disney plus hotstar. Have you heard this? Top Jabardasth anchor Varshini is said to have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

As per the buzz doing the rounds, the makers are said to be holding talks with her. If everything goes as planned, then, Anchor Varshini will be the next confirmed contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT after anchor Shiva and Dhee 10 winner Raju. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

