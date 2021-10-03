Meet The Surprise Contestant Of Bigg Boss Tamil 5

In every Bigg Boss season, at least one contestant will be an unknown celebrity and no one can ever know that those contestants will be participating in the reality show until they enter the house. The same situation happened in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Yes, the makers of the popular reality show in Tamil have made an agreement with an unknown celebrity.

Are you excited to know about the secret contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5? Then, you are on the right page. As per information from the industry sources, her name is Madhumita Sarcar. She is a costume designer and also an actor.

Though there are not many details known about her, the show organizers are confident that she will play the game well and maintain the hotness quotient in the Bigg Boss glasshouse.