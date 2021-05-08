Meet The Strongest Contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss House

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is doing well and grabbing a lot of eyeballs. This season is special for its Jodis in the house. As we know, Aravind Kp and Divya U earned huge popularity among the viewers for their chemistry. Among the female contestants, Divya U and Vaishnavi enjoy fame and huge fan base too. Vaishnavi has impressed the viewers with her game and straight-forwardness since day one of the show.

BBK viewers say that Vaishnavi is the strongest contestant in the BBK house. They say Vaishnavi is a true friend of Divya U and Aravind KP and she never backstabs other contestants. Even in tasks also, Vaishnavi takes the right decision and makes good moves without any bias about the opposite contender, they say.

Now, with Divya out of the equation following her illness, BBK fans are eagerly waiting to watch Vaishanavi take charge and rule the BBK house. It wouldn't be a surprise if Vaishnavi manages to beat Divya in popularity during the latter's absence. Will Vaishnavi make most of the opportunity? Let's wait and watch.