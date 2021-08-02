Meet The Six Finalists Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. The current season is all set to end on August 8, 2021. Last weekend, Shamanth and Shubha were eliminated from the house. It was an unexpected elimination, everyone thought Shamanth would be among the top five finalists.

Unfortunately, the makers have eliminated him. Even though Shamanth remained non-controversial and very active in the house by keeping housemates entertained with his songs, BBK viewers felt that he lacked the spark required to retain him till the end.

Perhaps Shamanth was eliminated for lack of votes. For those who missed watching last night's episode, this piece of news is for you. Prashanth, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi, Divya Suresh, Aravind, and Divya Uruduga have reached the finals of this season Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Also Read: Check Out Top 5 Of BBK8

Reports are doing the rounds that Colors Kannada is planning for a mid-week eviction during the finale week which is beginning today. It remains to be seen who will be evicted from the house in the grand finale week. Who do you think will get eliminated in the final week. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.