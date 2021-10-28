Meet Shannu, New Captain Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The most controversial TV show—Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is keeping viewers hooked to their TV sets, thanks to the performance of the contestants in the house. As we all know, all the housemates are now competing for the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss assigned 'Abhayahastam' task, in which 5 tasks were conducted and the winner stood a chance to become the captaincy contender. In the task, Shannu, Siri, Anee Master, Sreerama Chandra and Sunny became winners. Later, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the remaining contestants in which Maanas won the task.

Now, as per the latest information, Shanmukh will become the new captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu house. In a recently released promo, one can see that the Captaincy contenders were given a bag full of thermocol balls which they have to safeguard till the end of the task. Besides this, it is seen that Sreerama Chandra, Sunny and Maanas will be out of the game because of their aggression.

After becoming the captain of the house, Shannu chooses Anee Master to be the Ration Manager for the week. Will Shanmukh and Anee Master be able to handle their responsibilities? Watch this space to find out.

Do follow Sakshi Post for quick updates about Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.