Meet Shanmukh's Competitors in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has turned out to be interesting for the viewers. All seven contestants are giving stiff competition to each other in winning the task.

Shanmukh Jaswanth is regarded as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Looks like Shanmukh has got competitors in the house.

Shannu is seen discussing with Priyanka Singh in the house.

"They have fans, they don't say anything whatever they do or say in the house. They are voting for them. They are not getting eliminated from the house, it's hurting," Shannu is seen saying in video. Netizens are slamming Shanmukh for his comments against public voting.

A few people are wondering if Shanmukh has lost the confidence of winning the show. A few are curious to find out who are Shanmukh's competitors in the Bigg Boss house. Check out the video: