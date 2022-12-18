Meet The Official Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Just a few hours left for Akkineni Nagarjuna to announce the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show is going to end with tonight's episode. The five finalists of the TV reality show- Singer Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi and Rohit were in the house for at least three months. All these five contestants have managed to win the hearts of their fans.

Million of fans or the show buffs would have guessed that Singer Revanth would win the show. Many celebs and fans are rooting for him on social media for a long time.

We have learnt from our sources that Singer Revanth is all set to win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He is going to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Shrihan will end up as the first runner-up of the show. Don't miss Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale episode, watch it in Star Maa today at 6 PM.