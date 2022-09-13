Meet The Next Siri and Shannu of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved TV Reality shows on the small screen. The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is yet to attract viewers and gain TRPs.

The contestants are trying their best to impress the viewers with their game plan. But, so far, none of the contestants seem to be winner material. We do agree that it is too early to predict who is going to win the show.

However, one contestant who is making the headlines every single day and topping the social media trends is none other than Singer Revanth. He may or not win the show, but Revanth will surely be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

Do you remember former Bigg Boss contestants Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? Well, now, the current season also seems to have got a new pair— Arohi and Surya. The two are reminding the audience the combination of Siri and Shannu in the house.

Arohi and Surya are also behaving like love birds in the house. A section of the audience is trolling them saying they are using gimmicks to survive in the house for a long time. Will Arohi and Surya be able to escape eviction because of their proximity like Siri and Shannu remains to be seen. Let's wait and see. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

