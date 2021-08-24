Meet The Next Celebrity Guest On Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young tiger Jr NTR's reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has received a thunderous round of response from all quarters. Ram Charan was the first guest on the pilot episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Ram Charan won Rs 25 lakhs through the show.

According to latest reports, Natural star Nani is going to grace Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu in a couple of days from now. Yes, Nani is likely to appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish' which is likely heading for OTT release.

Tuck Jagadish makers are planning to skip avert box office clash with Nag Chaitanya's Love Story as it is slated for release on September 10, 2021, in theatres.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has wrapped up the entire shoot of his upcoming film 'RRR' which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film has been produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, and a few others who are going to appear in prominent roles. The film is likely to hit the big screens sometime next year.