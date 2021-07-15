Meet The New Jodi Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings has become the talk of the town. The first and foremost reason for the second innings to become successful is the host Sudeep and another reason seems to be beautiful Jodi Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Are you wondering, who’s the new pair in the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

They are none other than Divya Suresh and Shamanth. They are looking so adorable and shelling out major relationship, fashion goals to their fans. The camaraderie is being loved by all the show lovers.

Netizens are conducting polls on social media which pair does look good on the small screen. They are asking to vote for these two cute pairs of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 are-Aravind Divya Uruduga, Shamanth Divya Suresh.

So far, both the pairs got enough votes, and show lovers are unable to declare the best pair of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. One thing is for sure that Divya Suresh and Shamanth might surpass Arivya, as per the buzz.

Let’s wait and watch which pair will make into the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We want to ask our viewers which pair looking adorable on the small screen. Choose your favorite pair between Aravind Divya Uruduga, Shamanth Divya Suresh. Let us know in the comments section below.