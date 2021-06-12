Meet the New Host Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Senior Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan has proved many times, he is not only one of the finest actors down douth but can don any hat to impress the audience. It is worth mentioning here that Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception. Latest rumors doing the rounds suggest that Kamal Haasan is likely to quit as host of Bigg Boss.

Are you wondering who would be the new host? Let me be the first to break the news. We hear that Kollywood actor Simbu is likely to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. The preparations for the new season are going on in full swing. The reason for Kamal Haasan quitting the show is said to be his busy schedule for his movie shoot which was stalled due to the pandemic.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in much-awaited film Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster. The film is mired in litigation owing to the differences between the film’s director Shankar and production company Lyca Productions.