Meet The New Face Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Bigg Boss Kannada which is being hosted by the handsome actor Kichcha Sudeep is ruling the TRP charts. Looks like the show organizers are planning to extend the show by a couple of days more.

The show is likely to end by mid August. Sudeep is likely to talk about the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings in tonight’s episode.

You might ask how and why. The latest promo of the Saturday episode released by Colors Kannada has set tongues wagging on social media.

Earlier, the show makers would often promote the favorite Jodi Aravind Kp and Divya Uruguda in their promos. Now, they have unleashed a new promo featuring Vaishnavi Gowda in today’s promo.

Netizens are asking why have the makers suddenly started promoting Vaishnavi Gowda. A section of the audience is saying that the showrunners has finally understood the fandom for the TV actress, a reason why they have given her screen space.

However, the audience is not happy all that happy with Vaishnavi as they feel she is not performing well in any of tasks in the house, it late. Why have the makers made Vaishnavi face of colors Kannada in today’s promo has raised eyebrows. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.