Meet Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

After watching Nagarjuna's hosting skills of Bigg Boss Telugu for the past few seasons, it is hard to imagine the show without him. No doubt, the Bangarraju actor too might have his own favorite contestants in every season.

If you want to know who all are the favoirte contestants of the host in Bigg Boss Telugu 6, here we go: Rohit, Keerthi, Sri Satya are the favorite contestants of Nagarjuna.

The buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna is trying a lot to push Rohit and Sri Satya to the top five of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Sri Satya and Rohit were supposed to get eliminated but they have been getting saved somehow. Inaya will get eliminated in Sunday's episode.

She very much deserves to be in the top five finalists list. But the makers are eliminating her to save Sri Satya.

Likewise, Sri Satya and Rohit could be the favorite contestants of Nagarjuna of this season.