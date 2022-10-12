Meet Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular TV reality shows in the Telugu states. The show is being hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Every season, Nagarjuna will have his favorite contestant. If you are watching Bigg Boss Telugu 6 and wondering who is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna.. There are no prizes for guessing the right answer. Going by what's happening in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, RJ Surya could be the favorite contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu host.

RJ Surya is misbehaving in the house. However, Nagarjuna seems to be going easy on him, allowing him to do mistakes for the sake of TRP ratings. Nagarjuna and the show organizers have eliminated Arohi Rao, who used to hang around with Surya in the Bigg Boss house before her elimination. Now, Surya seems to be getting closer to another female housemate Inaya Sulthana.

The duo has even crossed their limits in the house behaving as a couple by hugging and kissing. Nagarjuna and the show organizers are eliminating contestants who are getting close to Surya, except him. Why is Nagarjuna showing special treatment to RJ Surya and Why he is not roasting Surya has become a topic of discussion on social media.

One possible reason could be that RJ Surya is perhaps Nagarjuna's favorite contestant. Let's wait and see what Nagarjuna is going to say about Surya's romance in the house. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.