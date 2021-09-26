Meet Nagarjuna Favourite Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Tollywood king Akkineni Nagarjuna is popular among the audience for his incredible performance in movies. Now, the audience is also loving him for his hosting skills. The is currently hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for the past two years. He hosted season 2 and season 3.

Looks like Nagarjuna has found his favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. And he is none other than Shanmukh Jaswanth. If you regularly watch the show you must know that Shannu is not putting much efforts in the game.

Nagarjuna was seen telling him in last night's episode--"don’t think about others. Don’t make cry others." He also advised him to be friendly with Siri and not to make her cry.Now, It appears this could be Bigg Boss' plan to turn them into jodi of the current edition.

This is just a prediction, but Nagarjuna advising Shanmukh with such sweet words has set tongues wagging on social media. Netizens say that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the favourite contestant of Akkineni Nagarjuna.

BBT5 viewers say that nag should have instead lectured Shannu on improving his performance given that he's one of the most popular names in the current season right now. Dear readers, what do you think? Let us know your views. We would love to hear from you.