Meet The Most Popular Contestant Of Kannada Bigg Boss

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is the most popular TV reality show on the Kannada small screen. The show is gaining popularity among BBK8 viewers due to the high drama and fights inside the house. As we all know, Aravind KP, Divya U, and Vaishnavi have been the most famous contestants in the BBK8 since the first innings. Aravind KP and Divya U won over the audience with their chemistry in the first innings, and they continue to do so in the second innings as well. Vaishnavi has a large fan base as a result of her straightforwardness and honesty.

These three have several dedicated fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. Earlier, ArVIYA and Vaishnavi fans had a fan war on Twitter over the popularity and performance of their favourite contestants. But as per report, Aravind KP is the most popular male contestant in the BBK house. The second most popular contestants are Divya U and Vaishnavi. Aravind KP, Divya U, and Vaishnavi have managed to maintain their hold over the BBK viewers and their fan following in the second innings has only grown.

Also Read: BBK8: Aravind or Divya Uruduga, Who Will Sacrifice Bigg Boss Title If There's A Tie?

Also Read: BBK8: Divya Uruduga Or Vaishnavi Gowda, Who Can Beat Aravind KP? Read More

Let's wait and watch whether Manju P and Divya Suresh can beat them in the second innings and beat them in popularity.