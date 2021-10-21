Meet The Most Loved Contestant of Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is trending on all social media platforms ever since it went on air. With each passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is getting more popular. Viewers have already been witness to a lot of drama and fights inside the house. It's been only two weeks since the new season premiered.

No doubt, fans have been following contestants from close quarters. Some contestants have made a place for themselves in the audience's hearts. They are still trying to do their best in the house to win the hearts of the public as well as to fulfill their dream of accomplishing the title. Are you wondering who's the most loved contestant in Bigg Boss 15 house.

He is none other than Karan Kundrra. This contestant has managed to be in the headlines for more reasons than one. Karan is one of the most talked about contestants on social media. Now, Bigg Boss 15 viewers have declared him as the most loved contestants for his humor and attitude