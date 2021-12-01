Meet Most Irritating Person in Bigg Boss 15 House

If there is one show which is making the headlines for a long time, it is Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show is topping the TRP charts too, as per the buzz.

Are watching the show on a regular basis? Do you know who's the most irritating contestant in Bigg Boss 15 house?

We just found out that a section of the audience have declared Rashami Desai as the most irritating contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

She is said to be irritating the housemates with her behaviour in the house. Show lovers are demanding Rashami Desai's elimination. They say that Rashami wi do anything for footage.

Will the makers eliminate Rashami Desai, who came in as a wild card entrant remains to be seen.