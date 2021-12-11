Meet The Most Irritating Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu

The countdown has begun for the most awaited event on Telugu small screen. Just a week to go for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale. Contestants and viewers are gearing up for the finals that will place in the Bigg Boss house.

Currently, six contestants have survived in the house. With just 7 days left, Bigg Boss may throw a surprise tonight. People are eagerly waiting to see who would make it to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Nagarjuna is going to decide the top finalists of this season in tonight's episode.

If you are wondering who are the most irritating contestants in the house. Let me tell you all that they are none other than Shanmukh and Siri. They have been irritating the viewers with their sulking drama, as per netizens.

They have been badly trolled for the past few weeks on social media. People are asking when they would be changing and some of them are asking Bigg Boss makers to even eliminate either Shanmukh or Siri from the house. Will the show organisers be able to eliminate Shanmukh or Siri is yet to be seen.

But one thing is sure. Bigg Boss Viewers have had enough of Siri and Shannu drama in the house and they want the makers to put an end to it. Let's see how Star Maa will handle this.