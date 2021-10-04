Meet The Most Entertaining Contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 5 House

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 started on Sunday on a high note. Kamal Haasan's hosting skills and the curiosity to know about the contestants entering the house kept the Bigg Boss viewers glued to their TV sets and watch the grand launch episode from start to finish. The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has Nadia Chang, Isaivani, Chinna Ponnu, Namitha Marimuthu, Mathumitha, Akshara Reddy, Pavani Reddy, Priyanka, Vinoth, Raju, Abhinav, Abishek among others as contestants.

To make the reality show more interesting to viewers, the makers have released two promos from today’s episode in which Priyanka Deshpande and Raju are being seen entertaining the contestants.

In the first promo, we can see Bigg Boss asking contestants to choose the captaincy contenders while the contenders have to state the reason as to why they want to become the captain. VJ Priyanka in the end gives a counter to the captaincy contenders which makes all the contestants laugh.

In the second promo, Raju is seen reading the rules set by the Bigg Boss and making fun of them. Later, all the contestants make a video on ‘No scrubs’ song.

After watching the promos, the audience are expecting that these contestants will definitely entertain the house with their sense of humour. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, are you excited about tonight's episode to know who will win the captaincy task? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post.