Meet The Most Disgusting Contestant Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved shows on the small screen. Many of the audience and celebrities want to be part of the show. But, Show makers of any language will rope in contestants who are popular among the audience, whether be it on social media, movies or television.

Celebrities who come to take part in the show would go any length to clinch the title. Some of the celebrities even receive a lot of flak on social media after they participate in the show.

If you are thinking who’s he/she of Kannada Bigg Boss. He is none other than Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who is termed as the most disgusting contestant ever of Bigg Boss Kannada. We are not saying it our own assumption. Here’s the tweet posted by one die-hard of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Go home CC!!! Don’t embarrass yourself any further! Most disgusting contestant ever! #BBK8 — BigBoss_Kannada (@kannada_bigboss) July 10, 2021

Most of the show lovers are eagerly waiting for Chakravarthy’s eviction, but the showrunner is somehow they are saving him, as he is fetching the TRPs with his gossips in the house about other inmates.

We have learnt from our sources that Chakravarthy will get eliminated in the pre-final episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Yes, Sudeep is going to eliminate Chakravarthy before the show goes to a grand finale.