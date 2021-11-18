Meet The Most Dangerous People In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Finally, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is turning out to be interesting for the viewers. The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5—Ravi, Shanmukh, Siri, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Priyanka Singh are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers. If you are wondering who are the most dangerous contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, read on to find out.

The contestants we are referring to are none other Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth. The buzz on social media suggests that Shanmukh and Siri may be closer than we think. Viewers say that the two are scared to express their feelings to each other as they are committed to their partners outside the house.

Shanmukh is in a relationship with Deepthi Sunaina while Siri Hanmanth is said to be in a live-in relationship with her co-star Srihari. The buzz on social media suggests that Shanmukh and Siri are the most dangerous contestants in the house because they themselves get ruined in the process of winning.

They blame each other for their mistakes. Netizens have branded them as the most dangerous contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Do you guys agree on this or not? Let us know in the comments section below.