Meet the Most Controversial Contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is gaining lots of attention and impressing the viewers with its special tasks. Colors Kannada has been ruling the TRP charts from day one of the show. As we all know, Prashanth S and Chandrachud have always been in the front line for controversial talks and fights. Since the first innings, these two have been in ugly fights with other housemates over petty issues. But in the second innings, Chandrachud had taken over Prashanth S. He kept using abusive language which makers were forced to beep.

However, in yesterday's weekend episode, Host Kichcha Sudeep slammed Chnadrachud for using "beep words" and talking about his personal life inside the glasshouse. Viewers have given Prashanth S and Chandrachud the title of "gossip Kings" and "controversial contestants" of BBK8. But they both clashed last week and Chandrachud is now back talking about Prashanth with other contestants, which shows his real face. Anyway, we can say that indirectly Colors Kannada is also encouraging them for TRP rating by constantly saving these contestants from evictions.