Meet The Luckiest Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

After a long wait and suspense, former contestant Deepthi Sunaina graced Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in Saturday's episode. Not only did she increase the Star Maa TRPs, but Deepthi Sunaina also saved Shanmukh Jaswanth from eviction.

It would not be wrong to say that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the luckiest contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He escaped elimination last week.

He is not going to get nominated for this week's elimination as he is the last captain of the house. Shanmukh has now easily reached the 14th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, Shanmukh has won a ticket to finale and it's clear that he is among the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

People are betting big time that Shanmukh will become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Whether Shannu fans' predictions will come true or not is yet to be seen.

Shannu has been lucky from day 1. Even though he kept to himself without providing any entertainment in the first couple of weeks, the makers chose to retain him in the house.

Then his fights with Siri and subsequent friendship got Star Maa TRPs and kept him in the news. Now, after his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina entered the house, his popularity has only soared. There is no doubt he will reach the finals.

We think he's one lucky Contestant this season of Bigg Boss Telugu.