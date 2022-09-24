Meet The Love Birds Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is hitting the headlines since it went on air. The show received a lot of flak on social media over the unfamiliar contestants and boring tasks in the house.

Show buffs have waited for a long time to witness this reality show. Now, people are not happy with the show. Netizens complain that the one-hour episode of the show is too boring. One should appreciate the housemates for participating in the show. Although, they are being paid a fancy amount for their participation in the house.

What's the point in staying in the house without playing the game, using their own strategies to survive in the house? If you are curious to know about the love birds in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, here you go. As per viewers, Surya and Aroha are behaving as a couple in the house.

Meanwhile, social media users have branded Surya and Aroha as the new couple of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, they are like Shannu and Siri Hanmanth from the previous season, they feel.

Did you also feel the same looking at Surya or Aroha? Do Surya or Aroha remind you all of Shannu and Siri in Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

