Meet Last Captain of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The most controversial reality show on the small screen, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. Only eight contestants are there in the house, out of them, seven have been nominated for this week's elimination. The nominated contestants' list includes Siri, Shanmukh, Kajal, Ravi, Sunny, Priyanka, and Sreerama Chandra. As Maanas is the captain, he got immunity and was saved from this week's nominations.

Coming to this week's captaincy, all the contestants were given a task called "Niyantha maate saasanam". In this task, the show makers provided a throne to the housemates, and the contestant who sits on the throne first will be saved in a round, and the remaining will be playing the tasks given by Bigg Boss.

The contestant who loses the task will be disqualified from being a captaincy contender. As per the latest buzz, Shanmukh completes all the tasks and becomes captain. Shanmukh Jaswanth becomes the new captain and will be the last captain of the house.

If rumours are to be believed, the Bigg Boss show makers are planning a family meet for the contestants this week. That's why the makers have decided to complete the captaincy task as early as possible.

Do follow Sakshi Post to get more information about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Also Read: BBT5 Week 12 Nominated Contestants Opening Voting Trends

Also Read: Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya Mass Looks From Bangarraju Teaser