Is there any need to give an introduction to the Khatron Ke Khiladi show? Obviously, a big No. It is one of the most exciting shows and became one of the most popular shows on the small screen ever since it started. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality TV show based on the American series Fear Factor.

Interesting facts about Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi was first called Fear Factor India: Jo Dar Ghaya So Mar Ghaya.

The first episode aired on 10/03/2006 on Sony TV

12 Contestants participated in the first show

Fear Factor India was first launched on Sony TV in India and later in 2008, Sony TV sold the rights of the show to Colors TV

Colors TV renamed Fear Factor India to Khatron Ke Khiladi

Five out of 11 episodes were shot in South Africa

Here is the list of winners of Season 1 to Season 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1 winner - Nethra Raghuraman

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2 winner Anushka Manchanda

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3 winner Shabir Ahluwalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 winner Aarti Chhabria

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 winner Rajneesh Duggal

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 winner Aashish Chaudhary

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 winner Sidharth Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 winner Shantanu Maheshwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 winner Punit Pathak

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 winner Karishma Tanna

Here are the Bollywood celebs who hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 to 11

Akshay Kumar acted as the host for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1, 2 and 4

Priyanka Chopra hosted the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 2

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5 and 6 continuously

Arjun Kapoor hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7

Rohit Shetty is acting as the host from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 to 11