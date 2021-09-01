Meet The Highest Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Every TV addict would know about the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5, whether they watch it or not. Thanks to the popularity of the show and the viewership, the show makers were able to complete four seasons without a hitch. Now, the makers are coming up with a new season which is going to be telecast from Sunday (Sep 5). .

Anchor Ravi is the first confirmed Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, who has agreed to get locked up in the house for 100 days. He is one of the most popular celebrity in confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He is a household name on the Telugu small screen

We don't know why Ravi agreed to be part of the show because he generally has a busy work life. But yes, we also know for a fact that Bigg Boss is na cash rich show and a stepping stone to widen your horizons. We have learnt from our sources that Anchor Ravi is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Although, there's no official confirmation on how much Ravi will be earning every week, the word is that Ravi is getting a massive paycheck for being part of the show. We shall update all the contestants' remuneration details once the show gets started. In the meantime, Check out a few amazing pictures of Anchor Ravi: