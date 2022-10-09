Meet The Flop Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: One more contestant from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is going to be eliminated today. Nagarjuna, the host of the show will eliminate one of the nominated contestants on Sunday. In Saturday's episode, Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya and Faima were saved. Let us wait and see who is going to be eliminated in the house today. Rumours are doing the rounds that Chalaki Chanti is going to be out of the house this week.

In Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna introduced Hit and Flop task. As a part of this task, two contestants were called and they have to explain why one of them is hit and the other one is flop.

Firstly, Nagarjuna called Surya and Inaya and they gave their explanation why they were called hit and flop. After both of their statements, Nagarjuna asked the housemates to vote for who is hit and who is flop. Then, most of the housemates voted for Surya and thereby he is hit and Inaya is flop. Chanti and Sudeepa were called. Chanti, he himself agreed that he is flop. Then Nagarjuna told that Chanti is agreeing that he is flop infront of the audiences. All other contestants were also called except for Revanth as he is the captain of the house.

Now, let us have a look at the flop contestants of the Saturday's episode - Inaya, Geethu, Rohit, Chanti, Faima, Sri Satya, Arjun and Raj. Bala Aditya, Keerthi, Marina and Srihan are in the list of hit contestants. All the flop contestants need to wear gunny bags till Bigg Boss gives permission for them to remove.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Inaya Told Bigg Boss About Her Crush?