Meet First Wild Card Contestant on Bigg Boss 15

There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about who will be the first celebrity to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, as who would be the first celebrity. Many have speculated that the wild card will appear on BB15's Weekend ka Vaar, and now a name has been given.

Rajiv Adatia, a well-known personality in the world of glamour, would be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house in today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. According to sources close to the show, Rajiv will join as a wildcard contestant. Many names were making rounds but his name has finally been revealed.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Why is EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA Trending on Twitter?

His name is quite popular in the entertainment industry. On his Instagram, he frequently posted photos of himself posing with Bollywood celebs. Rajiv considers, Shamita and Shilpa Shetty as sisters, they are close friends. They are his rakhi sisters. Since he is close to Shamita, many were speculating that his entry will bring advantage for her. It is a new friend that will boost her game.

It'll be interesting to see what his presence on the show means and how it affects the show's trajectory. Since it is Sunday, we just have to wait for a few more hours to see Rajiv Adatia enter Bigg Boss 15. Are you excited?