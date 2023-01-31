Meet First Khairaati Contestant to Enter Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale 

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its finale. Ahead of its grand finale, the show organizers has announced the 'Ticket to finale' task in Bigg Boss 16.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhury, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam are fighting for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Do you know who is the first finalists of Bigg Boss 16? There is no prize money for guessing the right answer. Nimrit Kaur has emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 196. Yes, she won in a ticket to finale task and she enters into Bigg Boss 16 finale round.

We have to wait and see how long Nimrit Kaur is going to survive in the house. For sure, Nimrit Kaur will not lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. Who do you think will win BB16?

