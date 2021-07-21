Meet The First Finalist Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

With just a few weeks left to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale, viewers are already placing bets on who will walk home with the trophy. Aravind has emerged as a favourite. The other contenders are Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Prashanth, and Divya Suresh. Never has a week gone by when Aravind KP didn't manage to keep himself in the news.

Whether with his fights with the housemates, he is always among the most talked about contestants, which goes a long way for anyone who participates on this show.

He is one of the confirmed finalists for the Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale. Aravind KP won't leave the house until he walks out with the title. Aravind KP has a huge fan base, he has completely believed in leading from the front and has received coordination and support from his team most of the time. Bigg Boss viewers saw Aravind being angry, upset, funny, caring and what not!

The makers can't run the show without him, half of the viewers are Aravind fans. They will surely make him to stay in the house for a longer time that's why he is one of the finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8