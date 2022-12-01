Meet The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu States. The current season, Bigg Boss Telugu 6, has been receiving a mixed response from viewers.

Now, the show is about to end in a couple of weeks Bigg Boss Telugu 6's grand finale will be held by the middle of this month. Last night, Bigg Boss assigned a 'ticket to the finale' task to the inmates.

According to reports, all the contestants have been disqualified from the task. Singer Revanth and Adi Reddy locked horns to win the ticket to the finale. The task will come to an end in Thursday's episode.

Adi Reddy is extremely happy to have won a ticket to the finale as it gives him the chance to enter the grand finale if he evades this week's eviction. Let's wait and see what the future holds for him.

