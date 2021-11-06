Meet The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is heading towards the ninth week of elimination. The show is getting love from all quarters. Currently, there are only eight contestants left in the house.

The buzz on social media suggests that RJ Kajal might face eviction this weekend. If you are wondering who’s the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. She is none other than Anee Master, who was the judge of Onkar’s Dance plus show. If you regularly watch Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Anee Master got special immunity power during Dasara week elimination.

She escaped elimination due to immunity power. She used the same immunity to escape nominations last week. On the other hand, Anee Master is the new captain of the house. Anee Master would be eliminated this week and next week as she is the captain of the week.

Only three weeks are left for the grand finale. If Anee Master comes into nomination during the last week of the finale, there are other few weakest contestants like Priyanka, Maanas, and a few. Anee Master might not get eliminated anytime soon. So, Anee Master will be the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Also Read: Sri Reddy Leaks Private Chat With Bigg Boss Contestant Sreerama Chandra



Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Prediction