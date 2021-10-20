Meet The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Lobo has become one of the most talked about persons on social media. Currently, Lobo is in a secret room watching everything that's going on in the house. Lobo used to be one of the most entertaining contestants in the house. Anchor Ravi has influenced Lobo's game. The show makers sent Lobo to the secret room to know the true colors of the contestants.

If you a look at the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, whoever went to the secret room have figured among the top five finalists in the show. Rahul Sipligunj was a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, he went to the secret room and emerged as the winner of the show. In Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the makers had sent Akhil to a secret room and became the runner-up.

Now, Lobo is in a secret room. There's a chance for him to be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Lobo was supposed to get eliminated long back, but he was saved due to the show makers' support, as per the buzz. If Lobo joins back the house and gets into nomination again, there's a chance of him getting eliminated within two to three weeks.

However, the history of the secret room with previous contestants offers hope to Lobo and if our logic is right, he might be in the top five finalists.

It remains to be seen whether the success of the secret room formula will really work for Lobo or not.